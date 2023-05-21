Sudan: Fighting to stop as rival factions agree for week-long truce beginning tomorrow|Oneindia News

The two warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire after talks in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah…according to a statement from Washington and Riyadh, as fighting that has killed hundreds and displaced more than a million entered its sixth week.

It will be effective from local time of Sudan at 9:45 PM from tomorrow i.e Monday, 22nd May.

This ceasefire may be extended if both parties agree to it.

The agreement also calls for distributing humanitarian assistance, restoring essential services and withdrawing forces from hospitals and essential public facilities.

The earlier truce brokered by US and Saudi Arabia did not prove to be much effective as the hostilities had kept on increasing.

