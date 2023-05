Karan Johar completes 25 years as a filmmaker and is back at the director's chair | Oneindia News

Karan Johar is back again as a director; He is also celebrating 25 years as a director in the industry.

To mark the occasion, the filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video.

The video shows several clips of Karan Johar's hit movies with his voice in the background.

The video opens with an iconic scene of Rahul-Anjali-Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as Karan Johar narrates in the background.

