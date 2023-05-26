UGC: Passenger opens plane door mid-air on Asiana flight

A passenger opens an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight as it was preparing to land in South Korea, as captured on amateur-filmed footage.
The carrier told AFP that the plane landed safely but several people were hospitalised.
A passenger opens an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight as it was preparing to land in South Korea, as captured on amateur-filmed footage.
The carrier told AFP that the plane landed safely but several people were hospitalised.
The incident occurred on an Asiana Airlines Airbus A321. Getty Images An Asiana Airlines passenger opened a door as the plane made..
A passenger opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight shortly before it was supposed to land. It caused some passengers..