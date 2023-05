Ukraine says Russia plans to simulate accident at nuclear power plant | Oneindia News

A plan to fake a large-scale nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia power plant is in the works, the Ukrainian defence ministry has claimed.

According to the ministry's intelligence, Russia is hatching a plan to "imitate" an accident at the plant "within hours" in order to use it as a strategic pause for regrouping and planning.

