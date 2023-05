China's 1st domestically built plane successfully makes its maiden commercial flight | Oneindia News

China's first indigenously built passenger aircraft C919 on May 28 successfully completed its first commercial flight, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market as part of the country's effort to compete with Western rivals like Boeing and Airbus.

#China #C919 #ChinaBuiltPassengerAircraft #C919MaidenCommercialFlight ~PR.152~PR.150~HT.96~