ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM

ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM Full Gameplay Walkthrough / No Commentary 【FULL GAME】HD includes the full story, ending and final boss of the game.

The game was played, recorded and edited by Gamer’s Little Playground team.

We recorded the game in 4K 60FPS for the highest bitrate on YouTube, but obviously the game is only 1080p on the Switch.

In short, the video includes the full game, ending and all story related scenes.

The video includes the ending, full story, all cutscenes, final boss, all bosses, no commentary, all missions and all cinematics.