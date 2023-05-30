The locker room after the Golden Knights defeated the Stars in Game 6

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-0 Monday night to win the best-of-seven series 4-2.
KTNV was able to hear the players thoughts at the locker room.
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-0 Monday night to win the best-of-seven series 4-2.
KTNV was able to hear the players thoughts at the locker room.
William Karlsson scored two goals and had an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to their second Stanley Cup Final with a..
Can Vegas punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in franchise history? Or will Dallas get to host another..