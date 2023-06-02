THE HILL Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease.
His stern, pastor father (DENNIS QUAID) discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher.
As a young man, Rickey (COLIN FORD) becomes a baseball phenomenon.
His desire to participate in a try-out for a legendary major league scout divides the family and threatens Rickey's dream of playing professional baseball.
Based on a true story.
Directed by Jeff Celentano starring Colin Ford, Dennis Quaid, Joelle Carter, Scott Glenn, Bonnie Bedelia, Randy Houser release date August 25, 2023 (in theaters)