Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse star Daniel Kaluuya addresses film's love triangle

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse introduces fans to a fun new iteration of the famous web-slinger named Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, who is particularly close with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and for actor Daniel Kaluuya their bond is a key part of the story, he tells with Yahoo UK.

