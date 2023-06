Biden Day Talk, Tumble Fumble, and Speech, Texas Anti-T Policy, Ziminski, YouTube, and More!

Biden has been in the news more than normal lately, first a fall, then a bump, and then we hear his speech on the debt-ceiling.

Let's go check out what's happened with him lately.

Texas bans child gender-affirming "care" becomes the "largest state" to do so.

Ziminski charges are dropped, and I hate Binger.

YouTube now no longer being faggots about Elections, and some other stuff.