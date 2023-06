Gladiators of World War II | The Desert Rats (2001, WW2 Documentary)

The men of the British Armoured Division gained the nickname Desert Rats during their epic campaign against the Axis forces under Erwin Rommel in the deserts of Egypt and Libya.

Thereafter, the Desert Rats fought with great distinction in Sicily, Italy and North-West Europe.

Their long road took them from the Suez Canal to the Nazi capital of Berlin.