Blue Collar StartUp - Episode 31: Bruce Hoffman (WSWHE BOCES)

In this episode, Mike and Derek interview Bruce Hoffman, the Work-Based Learning & Placement Coorindator at WSWHE BOCES!

We and our kids have all had those classes that we just didn't want to take and asked the question "Why do I have to learn Trigonometry?" Bruce works hard to make sure his classes are the exact opposite - everything students learn from BOCES has a specific and real purpose!

Give this episode a listen and find out just what kind of value BOCES has - not just for your kids, but also for you!