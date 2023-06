Ukraine Dam Collapse: 42,000 at risk from flooding after Kakhovka Dam collapses | Oneindia News

Hours after a major dam and hydroelectric power plant in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, the Nova Kakhovka Dam, suffered a collapse a day before, a mass evacuation process began for around 42,000 people who were at risk from flooding.

This comes as Russia and Ukraine are pointing fingers at each other, blaming the other for the major dam collapse.

