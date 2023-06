Michaela Strachan parodies Holly Willoughby's This Morning statement

Michaela Strachan has become the latest person to joke about Holly Willoughby's statement to This Morning viewers.

Willoughby spoke out for the first time following the resignation of Phillip Schofield from the ITV daytime show by asking viewers "Firstly, are you okay?" Strachan co-hosted Springwatch live with Chris Packham later the same day and the wildlife show featured a clip of a fox stealing a blackbird chick from a nest.