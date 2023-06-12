Mangal Dhillon passes away after battling cancer | Oneindia News

Actor Mangal Dhillon, who is known for working in shows such as Junoon and Buniyaad has passed away.

He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana.

