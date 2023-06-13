The RSB Show 6-13-23 - Where's the common cold? Beware Arcturus, Yoni Whitten, The Pain Fix Protocol, Permanent pain resolu

TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: What happened to the common cold?

Beware Arcturus, Yoni Whitten, The Pain Fix Protocol, Permanent pain resolution, Manual medicine, Functional neurology, Novak Djokovic Wins, Sacred Relationship with Food, Morley Robbins, Magnesium, Bioavailable Copper and Iron, Root Cause Protocol, Heavy metal heart disease, Silica vs Aluminum and MORE!

Http://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/what-happened-to-the-common-cold-beware-arcturus-yoni-whitten-the-pain-fix-protocol-permanent-pain-resolution-manual-medicine-functional-neurology-novak-djokovic-wins-sacred-relationship-with/