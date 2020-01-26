Global  

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters

The post Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports 00:46

 Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ first reported. Gavino Garay has more.

Fans, Neighbors Express Devastation Following Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Fans, Neighbors Express Devastation Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Fans started to head to Newport Coast to pay their respects following news of the passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:03Published

Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash [Video]Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash

Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Basketball legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Washington DC [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): American basketball legend and former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Washington Post...
Sify

Gary Lineker, Dana White, Usain Bolt and more big names in sport react to Kobe Bryant’s death

Tributes from the sporting world have been pouring in for basketball legend Kobe Bryant after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The 41-year-old was...
talkSPORT

Tweets about this

HSC_soccer

Hampden-Sydney College Soccer RT @UMPIMensBball: Rest In Peace to the basketball legend, Father, Husband, Idol. Kobe Bean Bryant Legends are forever #8 #24 2 seconds ago

SolCarmo_90

Solange Carmo💙❤️💜 RT @RyanAbe: I can’t freaking believe I am tweeting this but RIP to the legend and goat kobe bryant. He grew up pretty close to me and was… 2 seconds ago

nicolo_soma

nico RT @VLEXXXGALINDO: you didnt have to be a basketball fanatic to know who Kobe Bryant was this man was bigger than basketball he was an icon… 2 seconds ago

marcelo_munguia

Marcelo Munguia RT @CauseWereGuys: RIP to an icon and a basketball legend Kobe Bryant. This is beyond heartbreaking 🥺 https://t.co/ARCpCxcesf 2 seconds ago

MSchickner

money matt RT @ghostdots: @Lakers @CityofCalabasas @espn @latimes Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant and his Daughter Gianna Maria GiGi - Kobe was a legend ba… 3 seconds ago

HCE1985

HEN the man Basketball legend Kobe Bryant & daughter, Gianna were among five people killed in a fiery helicopter crash in Calif… https://t.co/5EXamKGqrj 4 seconds ago

Mahshid50488368

Mahshid RT @Mahshid50488368: @itsJeffTiedrich @realDonaldTrump #Jeff_Tiedrich Why are you *** Trolling ***under all the tweets of President Trump?!… 4 seconds ago

XzoneGamesGT

Xzone Games RT @CNN: “The Mamba mentality that he cemented ... that hard work ethic is something, it’s always been instilled within me, always instille… 5 seconds ago

