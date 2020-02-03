Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Nigeria: China Seeks Nigeria's Support as Coronavirus Spreads

Nigeria: China Seeks Nigeria's Support as Coronavirus Spreads

allAfrica.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
[Vanguard] The Chinese Government has called on the Nigerian government to lend its voice to the fight against coronavirus which has killed 563 in the Chinese mainland alone and with 28,018 cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New coronavirus spreads despite Beijing's efforts at containment [Video]New coronavirus spreads despite Beijing's efforts at containment

On Thursday, China's number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections grew to 28,000 cases or a 15 percent increase over the previous day.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:24Published

Why Scientists Can't Agree On Just How Contagious The Coronavirus Is [Video]Why Scientists Can't Agree On Just How Contagious The Coronavirus Is

How quickly will the new coronavirus continue to spread? According to Business Insider, the answer to that critica question involves one of the most important numbers in epidemiology. It's the basic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Stands By China in This Difficult Moment - Buhari

[Daily Trust] President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday extended his good wishes to President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People's Republic of China, saying it was...
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Nigeria: China Seeks Nigeria's Support as Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/Jim8MRjLTa 13 minutes ago

EnogieI

Mr. Ivory I. E. Igbinazaka RT @vanguardngrnews: China seeks Nigeria’s support as Coronavirus spreads https://t.co/FKjVPBqt7K #vanguardnews https://t.co/LgB5NXLNKw 1 hour ago

BarristerNG1

barristerNG.com China seeks Nigeria’s support as Coronavirus spreads https://t.co/TmWpSBXf2f https://t.co/NkMefEWy66 9 hours ago

chibuikesblog

Chibuikesblog China seeks Nigeria’s support as Coronavirus spreads https://t.co/UxM5blpodk https://t.co/sZFKLOQsd0 15 hours ago

vanguardngrnews

Vanguard Newspapers China seeks Nigeria’s support as Coronavirus spreads https://t.co/FKjVPBqt7K #vanguardnews https://t.co/LgB5NXLNKw 16 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 China seeks Nigeria’s support as Coronavirus spreads 17 hours ago

Padtos01

[email protected] China seeks Nigeria’s support as Coronavirus spreads https://t.co/sqqzIbjbC6 https://t.co/S1Adh7pGmL 17 hours ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger China seeks Nigeria’s support as Coronavirus spreads https://t.co/AGechg75oZ 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.