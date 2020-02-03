Nigeria: China Seeks Nigeria's Support as Coronavirus Spreads

On Thursday, China's number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections grew to 28,000 cases or a 15 percent increase over the previous day.

Why Scientists Can't Agree On Just How Contagious The Coronavirus Is How quickly will the new coronavirus continue to spread? According to Business Insider, the answer to that critica question involves one of the most important numbers in epidemiology. It's the basic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49Published 2 days ago