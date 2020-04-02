Global  

Covid-19: Music icon Dolly Parton donates $1 million for Coronavirus research

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The heroic performer made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

 Dolly Parton is continuing her efforts to aid in the coronavirus crisis by donating $1 million dollars to help researchers find a cure for COVID-19.

