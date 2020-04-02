Covid-19: Music icon Dolly Parton donates $1 million for Coronavirus research

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The heroic performer made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.



The post Covid-19: Music icon Dolly Parton donates $1 million for Coronavirus research appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus cure research 00:36 Dolly Parton is continuing her efforts to aid in the coronavirus crisis by donating $1 million dollars to help researchers find a cure for COVID-19.