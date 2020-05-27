Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump threatens social media shutdown amid checks from Twitter

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Mr Trump took to his twitter page to announce threats of regulation and a possible shutdown of social networking platforms.

The post Trump threatens social media shutdown amid checks from Twitter appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media

Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media 00:24

 Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots [Video]

Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots

U.S. President Donald Trump went after Twitter on Tuesday after the company put fact-checks on his tweets for the first time. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published
Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time [Video]

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time

Twitter on Tuesday added a fact-checking label to a tweet by President Trump, the first time the social media platform has used such a label for the president's tweets, prompting him to fire back.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump threatens social media shutdown over Twitter fact-check label

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies for stifling conservative voices, a day after Twitter...
Reuters

Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitter moved a day...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

I_AM_G_FORCE

Graham Gainsford Yeah baby Trump threatens to shut down social media companies https://t.co/vH72rxNi1B 2 seconds ago

fagerquist7671

T Pankey RT @realTuckFrumper: Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media companies if they don’t stop fact-checking his tweets https://t.co/CMNutq… 2 seconds ago

FDkeepingItReal

Fredy RT @Laura4_45: These big tech turds need a reality check @realDonaldTrump How many times do they need to be threatened? Enough is enough.… 4 seconds ago

ace22maya48

Donna Reardon RT @BreitbartNews: President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned far-Left Big Tech to stop silencing conservatives on their platforms or face… 4 seconds ago

Concealcarrygrl

Julie.TrumpsGirl 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @maryannminnich1: Trump threatens to 'close' down social media platforms after Twitter fact checks claims on mail-in voting fraud SILENC… 10 seconds ago

SueEdelman

Sue Edelman RT @avenaim: Again, threatening an American company publicly traded on NASDAQ. #TrumpMeltdown https://t.co/dIEO9emlXI 10 seconds ago

OswaldRachel

Rachel Oswald RT @RobbieGramer: Trump's secretary of state tweets this a couple hours after Trump himself threatens to strongly regulate or shut down soc… 11 seconds ago

instiches1

instiches RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Trump threatens to ‘strongly regulate’ social media platforms after Twitter flags two of president’s posts |… 13 seconds ago