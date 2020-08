Somalia: Somalia - Gunmen Storm Mogadishu Hotel After Car Bombing Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

[DW] At least five people have been killed in a bomb blast and storming of a beachside hotel in Somalia's capital. Initial reports suggest hostages have been taken; the attack bears the hallmark of Al-Shabaab militants. 👓 View full article

