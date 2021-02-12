Club World Cup: Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says 'We could have won with Mane and Salah'

Club World Cup: Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says 'We could have won with Mane and Salah'

BBC News

Published

Al Ahly's South African coach Pitso Mosimane says his side could have won the Club World Cup with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah in his team.

Full Article