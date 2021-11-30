Nigeria: 16 Days of Activism - Addressing the Pandemic of Sexual and Gender Based Violence Against Women and Girls
Published
[Nigeria Health Watch] A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) focused on the largest study of the prevalence of violence against women. The report was on behalf of a special working group of the United Nations, and it revealed that across their lifetime, one in three women are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner. Given the high levels of stigma and under-reporting of sexual abuse, the true figure may be significantly higher.Full Article