B.C. judge considers how to deliver Meng Wanzhou decision in a physically distant way Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The B.C. Supreme Court is considering creative ways to deliver a decision in an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as a global pandemic restricts travel and gatherings. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this