Police clash with protesters attempting to take down Andrew Jackson statue in Washington DC
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Protesters and police clashed near the White House after demonstrators attempted to tear down a statue of former US President Andrew Jackson and scrawled 'killer scum' on the base. Andrew Jackson has been long criticised for signing into law the Indian Removal Act during his 1829-37 presidency, which forced Native Americans to march west in what was described as the 'Trail of Tears'.
