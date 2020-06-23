Global  

Police clash with protesters attempting to take down Andrew Jackson statue in Washington DC

SBS Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Protesters and police clashed near the White House after demonstrators attempted to tear down a statue of former US President Andrew Jackson and scrawled 'killer scum' on the base. Andrew Jackson has been long criticised for signing into law the Indian Removal Act during his 1829-37 presidency, which forced Native Americans to march west in what was described as the 'Trail of Tears'.
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby

Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby 00:33

 Business Insider The US Secret Service asked reporters to leave the White House on Monday night, according to CNN. CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that no reason was provided. Reporters were asked to leave the grounds of the White House on Monday night after police earlier pushed back protesters at nearby...

