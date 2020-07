Blue Jays to honour Tony Fernandez by wearing No. 1 uniform patch this season Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The Toronto Blue Jays will honour Tony Fernandez by wearing a uniform patch with the former infielder's longtime No. 1 this season. Fernandez, who died on Feb. 16 at age 57, was a 1993 World Series winner and five-time all-star shortstop. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this