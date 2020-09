Coronavirus cases in Florida as of September 18th The Florida Department of Health has reported more than 3,000 new positive COVID-19 cases. That brings the total number of cases to more than 677,000.

India's COVID-19 case crosses 53-lakh mark with 93,337 new cases With a spike of 93,337 new cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 53-lakh mark on September 19. The total coronavirus case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases. As per..

Thai protesters break police barricade to storm scared royal field Hundreds of Thai protesters broke through a police human shield to storm a 'sacred' royal field. The crowd marched from the Thammasat University campus while being joined by supporters as they..

Ontario records increase in COVID-19 cases, second straight day with more than 400 infections Ontario is reporting another increase in COVID-19 cases, recording more than 400 new infections for the second straight day.

CTV News 29 minutes ago





More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario for second day in a row Ontario has surpassed 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.

CP24 1 week ago