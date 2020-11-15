Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Opioid overdoses deaths up 40 per cent in Canada; experts blame pandemic

CP24 Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Deadlier Than Strokes, Suicides, And Car Wrecks Combined [Video]

COVID-19 Deadlier Than Strokes, Suicides, And Car Wrecks Combined

COVID-19 has killed more people than strokes, suicides, and car crashes typically do per year combined. COVID-19 has claimed a quarter of a million lives in less than 10 months, says CNN. Health..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
India's Coronavirus cases soar past 78 Lakhs with 50,129 in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India's Coronavirus cases soar past 78 Lakhs with 50,129 in 24 hours | Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, some hope as it logs 50,129 new infections in 24 hours taking the total tally to 78,64,811. 578 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
How can India revive growth? [Video]

How can India revive growth?

India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 06:16Published