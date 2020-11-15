Opioid overdoses deaths up 40 per cent in Canada; experts blame pandemic

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Deadlier Than Strokes, Suicides, And Car Wrecks Combined



COVID-19 has killed more people than strokes, suicides, and car crashes typically do per year combined. COVID-19 has claimed a quarter of a million lives in less than 10 months, says CNN. Health.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:39 Published 6 days ago India's Coronavirus cases soar past 78 Lakhs with 50,129 in 24 hours | Oneindia News



As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, some hope as it logs 50,129 new infections in 24 hours taking the total tally to 78,64,811. 578 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:20 Published on October 25, 2020 How can India revive growth?



India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 06:16 Published on October 6, 2020