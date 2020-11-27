Virus means empty streets for Macy's NY parade
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
In a pandemic version of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, virus restrictions meant no crowds of onlookers to watch the many floats and balloons parade in front of the famed New York store in what is a Thanksgiving tradition for many Americans.
In a pandemic version of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, virus restrictions meant no crowds of onlookers to watch the many floats and balloons parade in front of the famed New York store in what is a Thanksgiving tradition for many Americans.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources