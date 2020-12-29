Pipeline spills about 400,000 litres, some enters North Saskatchewan River
Contaminated water that leaked from an oilfield pipeline on Christmas Day has entered the North Saskatchewan River but has had no detectable impact on it, says a spokesman for Calgary-based oil and gas producer ARC Resources Ltd.
