Pipeline spills about 400,000 litres, some enters North Saskatchewan River Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Contaminated water that leaked from an oilfield pipeline on Christmas Day has entered the North Saskatchewan River but has had no detectable impact on it, says a spokesman for Calgary-based oil and gas producer ARC Resources Ltd. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

