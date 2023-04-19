Brayden Point scores twice, Lightning embarrass Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1
Published
Brayden Point scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning humiliated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.Full Article
Published
Brayden Point scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning humiliated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.Full Article
Brayden Point scored twice as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning humiliated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1 of their..