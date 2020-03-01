Global  

Paris' Louvre Museum Closed as Staff Walk Out Over Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Tourists and art lovers were unable to visit the Louvre in Paris on Sunday as workers staged a walkout at the world's most-visited museum after a staff meeting about the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus

Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus 00:36

 The Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to art lovers and tourists for a second day on Monday as management held talks with workers over the risks associated with coronavirus.

