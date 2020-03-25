Global  

Christchurch mosque shootings: Brenton Tarrant's shock guilty plea to murders

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Christchurch mosque shootings: Brenton Tarrant's shock guilty plea to murdersBrenton Harrison Tarrant has today made a shock admission that he was the lone gunman who murdered 51 Muslims at two Christchurch mosques on March 15 last year.The 29-year-old Australian entered the guilty pleas at a special, hastily-arranged...
