Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwis stranded on cruise ship in Uruguay coming home Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A group of New Zealanders who have been stranded on a cruise ship in Uruguay are finally making their way home. Sixteen New Zealanders and 96 Australians are on board the Antarctic cruise ship the Greg Mortimer, which has been anchored... A group of New Zealanders who have been stranded on a cruise ship in Uruguay are finally making their way home. Sixteen New Zealanders and 96 Australians are on board the Antarctic cruise ship the Greg Mortimer, which has been anchored... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this