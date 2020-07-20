Global  
 

Japanese athletes suffered abuse, says Human Rights Watch report

BBC News Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Young athletes in Japan have suffered physical, verbal and sexual abuse during training, a report by Human Rights Watch says.
