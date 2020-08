You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources North Melbourne's Alfred Street tower remains in lockdown as restrictions eased on others



Nine public housing towers in Melbourne went into hard lockdown on July 4, after a cluster of coronavirus cases in the commission flats, preventing residents from leaving their apartments entirely. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 09:25 Published 3 weeks ago Public towers in Melbourne in lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak in Australia



Nine public housing apartment blocks around Melbourne went into hard lockdown on Saturday, (July 4) for at least five days due to an outbreak of coronavirus, as seen in this drone footage. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 07:37 Published 3 weeks ago Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike



The entire Australian city of Melbourne and its surrounding area saw a return of lockdown measures on Thursday following a recent surge of coronavirus cases.About five million people living in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on July 9, 2020

Tweets about this