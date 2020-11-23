Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty to illegal assembly

Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty to charges of organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum five-year jail term if convicted. Before entering the courtroom, Wong said he would not be surprised if immediate detention followed.