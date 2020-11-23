Global  
 

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty to illegal assembly

SBS Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty to charges of organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum five-year jail term if convicted. Before entering the courtroom, Wong said he would not be surprised if immediate detention followed.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong activists detained for illegal assembly

Hong Kong activists detained for illegal assembly 01:48

 Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday (November 23) after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Bryan Wood reports.

