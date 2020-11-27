New Zealand’s first African MP brings house to tears after sharing personal story
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
New Zealand MP Ibrahim Omer has given his maiden speech in parliament which brought his colleagues to tears. Mr Omer spoke about his life in Eritrea, journey to New Zealand as a refugee and beginnings in the country as a cleaner.
