New Zealand’s first African MP brings house to tears after sharing personal story

SBS Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
New Zealand MP Ibrahim Omer has given his maiden speech in parliament which brought his colleagues to tears. Mr Omer spoke about his life in Eritrea, journey to New Zealand as a refugee and beginnings in the country as a cleaner.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand's most diverse government begins term

New Zealand's most diverse government begins term 01:31

 New Zealand's 53rd parliament officially began their term on Thursday, marking the start of the country's most diverse government ever.

