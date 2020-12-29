Global  
 

U.S. military in Japan begins first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations

Japan Today Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The United States military has begun its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritising frontline medical workers. Inoculations began on Monday at the Yokota Air Base, Lt…
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave

Ambulances queue outside London hospital as patient cases in capital higher than first wave 00:40

 Ambulances queue outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. It comes asthe number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in London is now higher thanlevels recorded at the peak of the first wave of the virus.

U.S. starts COVID vaccinations of its military personnel in S. Korea

 Moderna vaccine being given to military and civilian healthcare workers, first responders and command staff there even as new wave hits.
CBS News