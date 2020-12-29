U.S. military in Japan begins first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The United States military has begun its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritising frontline medical workers. Inoculations began on Monday at the Yokota Air Base, Lt…
