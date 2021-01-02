Lotto win: Two South Island winners split $5 million Powerball

Lotto win: Two South Island winners split $5 million Powerball

New Zealand Herald

Published

It's been a great start to 2021 for two people, who are now millions of dollars richer after winning Saturday's Lotto draw.The two winners will each get $2,833,333 - half of the $5 million Powerball jackpot each and one-third of...

Full Article