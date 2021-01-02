It's been a great start to 2021 for two people, who are now millions of dollars richer after winning Saturday's Lotto draw.The two winners will each get $2,833,333 - half of the $5 million Powerball jackpot each and one-third of...Full Article
Lotto win: Two South Island winners split $5 million Powerball
New Zealand Herald 5 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Lotto: South Island Lotto player scores $9 million
New Zealand Herald
Tonight's $9 million Lotto prize has been scooped up by a ticket holder in Blenheim. The $9 million Powerball First Division prize..
Lotto Powerball's $50m draw: $5m winners give half the cash to family
New Zealand Herald
You might like
More coverage
Lotto Powerball's $50m winners: Eight players claim prizes
New Zealand Herald
Eight of the 10 winners who shared the $50 million Powerball prize have now come forward to claim their prize.That leaves two..
Lotto's $50m draw: Two out of 10 winners claim prizes
New Zealand Herald
Lotto's $23m Powerball fortune: Are you an instant multi-millionaire?
New Zealand Herald
Hawke's Bay woman claims $25million Lotto prize
New Zealand Herald