Up to 33 health workers employed by Whanganui District Health Board will be stood down on pay and may lose their jobs because they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.Acting DHB chief executive Graham Dyer says the final figure...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Up to 33 unvaccinated Whanganui DHB workers could lose jobs
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Hundreds of health workers unvaccinated heading into mandate deadline
By Rowan Quinn of RNZ About 2000 district health board workers had not been vaccinated 15 hours before the deadline to lose their..
New Zealand Herald
Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Hospitals reach out to unvaccinated workers as deadline looms
By Rowan Quinn of RNZ Hospitals are holding one-on-one interviews with workers holding out on the Covid-19 vaccine to try to..
New Zealand Herald