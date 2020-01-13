Global  

Exclusive: Tens of thousands rush to become volunteer firefighters amid bushfires

SBS Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The NSW Rural Fire Service has received more than five times its usual amount of annual enquiries in less than three months, as fire services in Victoria and South Australia also report an increase in people wanting to volunteer.
Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter [Video]Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter

A volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the service’s highest honors. CNN reports the person receiving the honor on his behalf during the funeral was his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions [Video]Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Bargo, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "NSW Rural Fire Service Cherrybrook Brigade Category 1 tanker, arriving on the scene after responding to reports of..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:58Published


Exclusive: Tens of thousands rush to become volunteer firefighters amid Australia's bushfires

