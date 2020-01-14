‘We’re better when we’re united’: Aboriginal musicians get behind Australia Day
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Isaiah Firebrace and William Barton will be performing their music on Australia Day. The pair say that, on the back of a devastating fire season, 2020 Australia Day is a time to come together.
More Than 10,000 Camels to Be Selectively Slaughtered in South Australia. A massive cull of camels in drought-stricken South Australia will begin on Jan. 8. More than 10,000 camels are expected to be..