‘We’re better when we’re united’: Aboriginal musicians get behind Australia Day

SBS Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Isaiah Firebrace and William Barton will be performing their music on Australia Day. The pair say that, on the back of a devastating fire season, 2020 Australia Day is a time to come together.
