Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > New South Wales > Kangaroo spotted in NSW floodwaters

Kangaroo spotted in NSW floodwaters

SBS Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
A kangaroo has been spotted trying to escape floodwaters in an area recently devastated by bushfires in Lake Conjola, NSW.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wombatscats58

Ron Young RT @9NewsQueensland: A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through floodwaters in a community which was devastated by bushfires just six wee… 56 minutes ago

9NewsGoldCoast

Nine News Gold Coast A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through floodwaters in a community which was devastated by bushfires just six… https://t.co/qrss9dCnYa 2 hours ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through floodwaters in a community which was devastated by bushfires just six… https://t.co/nYuPVn7tM7 2 hours ago

1395FIVEaa

FIVEaa SPOTTED >> A kangaroo swimming -- then bounding -- through floodwaters on NSW south coast. (Video: @9NewsAdel) https://t.co/4Ya4ybcOMS 2 hours ago

hussenbokkey

Hussain Amir RT @9NewsSyd: A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through floodwaters at a South Coast community which was devastated by bushfires just 6… 4 hours ago

9NewsSyd

Nine News Sydney A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through floodwaters at a South Coast community which was devastated by bushfir… https://t.co/Lnz4pEwrat 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.