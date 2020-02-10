Kangaroo spotted in NSW floodwaters

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ron Young RT @9NewsQueensland: A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through floodwaters in a community which was devastated by bushfires just six wee… 56 minutes ago Nine News Gold Coast A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through floodwaters in a community which was devastated by bushfires just six… https://t.co/qrss9dCnYa 2 hours ago Nine News Queensland A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through floodwaters in a community which was devastated by bushfires just six… https://t.co/nYuPVn7tM7 2 hours ago FIVEaa SPOTTED >> A kangaroo swimming -- then bounding -- through floodwaters on NSW south coast. (Video: @9NewsAdel) https://t.co/4Ya4ybcOMS 2 hours ago Hussain Amir RT @9NewsSyd: A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through floodwaters at a South Coast community which was devastated by bushfires just 6… 4 hours ago Nine News Sydney A kangaroo has been spotted swimming through floodwaters at a South Coast community which was devastated by bushfir… https://t.co/Lnz4pEwrat 4 hours ago