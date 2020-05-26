Global  

Two Sydney schools evacuated after students test positive for coronavirus

SBS Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Parents are being asked to collect their children from Waverley College and Moriah College in eastern Sydney after students tested positive to coronavirus.
