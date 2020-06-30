Six groups fail to join redress scheme

Narelle Cruickshank🔥💧🚒 RT @GuardianAus: Six groups fail to join Australia's national child abuse redress scheme https://t.co/zbUKCH7mHx 2 minutes ago

Overlady RT @Mordd_IndyMedia: 'The institutions are Australian Air League, Boys’ Brigade New South Wales, Fairbridge Restored Limited, Lakes Entranc… 2 minutes ago

Mordd IndyMedia 'The institutions are Australian Air League, Boys’ Brigade New South Wales, Fairbridge Restored Limited, Lakes Entr… https://t.co/uvtULgIZcH 4 minutes ago

Melissa Sweet Six groups fail to join Australia's national child abuse redress scheme https://t.co/25MSBHOrts 6 minutes ago

The Happy Camper RT @dfblokes: BOY HOWDY😠 The next Jehovah's Witness that knocks on my door better look out👇😠 #auspol Six groups fail to join Australia's n… 24 minutes ago

Rev. Bill Crews I helped countless numbers of kids who were abused, even taking some to the Royal Commission. So it’s very disappoi… https://t.co/c1ZiracBiZ 24 minutes ago

Penny's BDE Eyebrows R Judging U 🌈 BOY HOWDY😠 The next Jehovah's Witness that knocks on my door better look out👇😠 #auspol Six groups fail to join Aus… https://t.co/L5TumfWqvV 27 minutes ago