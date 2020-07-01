Global
Bunnings bans VicForests logged timber
Bunnings bans VicForests logged timber
Wednesday, 1 July 2020
17 minutes ago
)
Bunnings
will no longer stock timber from
VicForests
after the
Federal Court
last month ruled it was in breach of conservation laws.
