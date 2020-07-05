|
What are the national consequences of the bitterly-fought Eden-Monaro by-election?
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
The Eden-Monaro by-election has been a closely fought affair, with questions sure to be asked of Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s leadership if his party lose the seat.
