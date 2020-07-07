Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

Global  
 

SBS Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and health officials are speaking live with a COVID-19 update at 3.15pm (AEST). There has been another coronavirus surge in Victoria, with 191 new infections recorded on Tuesday, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.
