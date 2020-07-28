Global  
 

Emotional Jenny Mikakos when discussing COVID-19 in Greek community

SBS Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos became emotional while speaking about an outbreak at the St Basil's aged care facility in Fawkner where many Greek families have lost loved ones due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Ms Mikakos was speaking during Victoria's daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
