|
Emotional Jenny Mikakos when discussing COVID-19 in Greek community
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos became emotional while speaking about an outbreak at the St Basil's aged care facility in Fawkner where many Greek families have lost loved ones due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Ms Mikakos was speaking during Victoria's daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jenny Mikakos Australian politician
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Trump meets with Florida sheriffs who had attended conference with COVID-positive colleaguePresident Donald Trump spoke with the sheriffs Friday afternoon after exiting Air Force One on the Tampa International Airport tarmac.
USATODAY.com
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published
105-year-old out of Covid clutches
IndiaTimes
'Missing' COVID-19 patient found dead inside well in Maharashtra's Washim
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
Fawkner, Victoria Suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this